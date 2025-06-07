UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received Eid Al Adha greetings this morning at his palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

H.H. Sheikh Saud received congratulations from sheikhs, senior officials and a large number of well-wishers who gathered to extend their blessings on the occasion.

Among those offering greetings were Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, who conveyed their heartfelt wishes to Sheikh Saud, praying that the occasion returns with good health and continued wellbeing for His Highness, and with further prosperity for the UAE and blessings for the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also received greetings from citizens, officials, tribal representatives, members of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities, as well as business leaders, traders, and heads of banks, companies and factories operating in the UAE. They all prayed to God Almighty to grant Sheikh Saud good health and to bless the UAE with continued peace, security and prosperity.