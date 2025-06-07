Rabdan Academy launches first edition of “Inclusivity in Safety” Conference to strengthen community emergency response resilience

ABU DHABI, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) – Rabdan Academy, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Interior, has announced the launch of the first edition of the “Inclusivity in Safety” Conference, scheduled to take place on 16 June 2025, at the Academy’s campus in Abu Dhabi, in a hybrid format (in-person and virtual).

The conference coincides with the UAE’s Year of Community 2025 and aligns with the nation’s vision to foster inclusive social frameworks. It aims to enhance the readiness of the national emergency response system, while ensuring the integration of People of Determination (POD) in civil protection and community preparedness plans.

The conference highlights several strategic and specialized themes, including: the role of first responders in assisting PODs during disasters and emergencies, presentations of advanced technological solutions and policing practices that promote inclusive community safety, field-based international experiences from leading law enforcement agencies, case studies and research papers addressing the challenges and opportunities of integrating PODs in public safety systems, victim rights and equity frameworks for PODs during emergency response, as well as Interactive simulation scenarios illustrating best practices in immediate and specialised response.

The conference will also showcase smart technological innovations that support police officers and field caregivers—such as artificial intelligence, geolocation systems, and assistive communication devices—to facilitate safer and more accessible services for PODs under exceptional circumstances.

Salem Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, affirmed that the conference represents a strategic milestone reflecting the Academy’s deep commitment to developing realistic and innovative solutions that ensure the inclusion of all societal segments in national response frameworks.

“Our joint work with the Ministry of Interior strengthens our ability to build a safer and more prepared environment, especially amid rising challenges. Through this conference, we aim to establish meaningful dialogues and pioneering practices that contribute to advancing national policies and plans,” Al Saeedi said.

Lt. Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director General of the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior, stated that achieving inclusivity in safety is a core focus of the Ministry’s approach to strengthening sustainable community response.

Al Marzouqi emphasised that the conference aims to highlight the critical roles PODs can play within national preparedness systems and promote a flexible, equitable environment in emergency situations.

The conference will feature notable participation from experts of the Secure Communities Forum, one of the world’s leading platforms dedicated to the advancement of inclusive community safety. These experts will present advanced perspectives and successful international experiences that contribute to the integration of community safety frameworks, through expert panels and specialized workshops, enriching both theoretical and practical content of the event.

The event brings together a distinguished group of global experts in safety and civil protection, alongside senior police and academic figures, and representatives from POD care organizations. It serves as a dynamic platform for experience exchange and discussions on the latest developments in comprehensive community preparedness.

This conference marks a pivotal step in enhancing the UAE’s emergency resilience and public safety institutions, and demonstrates the country’s unwavering commitment to building a safe, resilient, and inclusive society. It also supports government efforts to design data-driven policies based on practical insights that respond to diverse human needs.

The conference aims to unify efforts across government, security, and academic sectors to build a high-impact, innovative response system anchored in inclusivity, strategic partnerships, and public awareness—further reinforcing the UAE’s regional and global leadership in inclusive community preparedness.