Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Indonesia implements Zayed Foundation-funded 'Eid Al-Adha Joy Project'

SOLO, Indonesia, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Solo, Indonesia, has implemented the "Eid Al-Adha Joy Project" with funding from the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (ZayedCHF). The project included the preparation and distribution of sacrificial meat and Eid clothing to underprivileged members of the local community in Solo.

Approximately 40,000 people (7,900 families) benefited from the project, which involved the allocation of nearly 16 tons of sacrificial meat. The initiative witnessed broad community and volunteer participation.

As for the Eid clothing initiative, a two-day “shopping bazaar” was organised, featuring a wide variety of clothing items for different beneficiary groups. This was arranged in coordination with local shops and tailoring houses to provide Eid outfits for thousands of children, families, and orphans. Beneficiaries were invited to attend and were provided with shopping vouchers to choose clothing that suits them.

In a related context, an Eid Al-Adha festival was held for the local community in Solo, featuring a variety of performing troupes, competitions, and children’s games. The number of festival visitors during the Eid days is expected to exceed 40,000, and traditional Indonesian sweets were distributed in cooperation with local home-based producers.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director General of the ZayedCHF, affirmed that the Eid Al-Adha Joy Project aims to ease the burdens on some families in Indonesia and bring happiness to their hearts during this blessed occasion. This comes within the framework of the foundation’s mission, inspired by the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to spread happiness among beneficiaries and reflect the authentic humanitarian values, spirit of social solidarity, and generosity that characterize the UAE, its wise leadership, and its generous people.

Dr. Sultan Al Rumaithi, CEO of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Solo, stated that the Eid Al-Adha Joy Project witnessed significant social and volunteer engagement to revive the festive spirit of Eid and spread joy among deserving families—particularly widows, orphans, people of determination, and boarding school students, among other beneficiaries.