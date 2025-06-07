NATO announces nomination of Lt. General Grynkewich as Supreme Allied Commander Europe

BRUSSELS, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) – The North Atlantic Council has approved the nomination of Lieutenant General Alexus G Grynkewich, United States Air Force, to the post of Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Lieutenant General Grynkewich is currently serving as Director for Operations of the Joint Staff.

Upon completion of national confirmation processes, he will take up his appointment as the successor to General Christopher G. Cavoli, United States Army, at a change of command ceremony at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Mons, Belgium, expected in the summer of 2025.