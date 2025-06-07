Farida P captures UAE President’s Cup Title in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) – The mare Farida P secured a valuable victory by winning the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses at its sixth stop, held at Gardet Turf Racecourse in Stockholm on Friday, June 6, 2025. The race coincided with Sweden’s National Day celebrations and attracted a large crowd of over 50,000 spectators.

The UAE President’s Cup Series is held under the patronage and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. It supports a forward-looking vision for the development of Arabian horse racing, empowering owners and breeders worldwide, and promoting the breeding and ownership of Arabian horses to preserve their noble heritage.

With the conclusion of the Swedish leg—the sixth race on the calendar of the 32nd edition—the series continues to record remarkable success across European circuits. The UAE President’s Cup has cemented its leadership and global identity among the world’s premier equestrian events in Europe and America, confirming its strong presence in shaping a new era for Arabian horse racing.

Farida P, descended from (Al Mourtajez x Hania Dea by Majd Al Arab), owned and trained by Pieter Dekkers and ridden by jockey Fabian Lefebvre, delivered a brilliant performance in the most valuable Arabian horse race in Scandinavian history. With a prize purse of €100,000, the Listed race was run over 1,500 metres on turf and was open to horses aged four and above. It featured nine of the top Arabian horses from Sweden and Europe.

Farida P surged from behind with a powerful burst in the final stretch to take the lead and claim the title in spectacular fashion. Wissam Al Khalediah (Ghadanfer Al Khalediah x Shatha Al Khalediah), trained by Janusz Kozlowski and ridden by Per-Anders Graberg, secured second place. Gindor de Bozouls (Al Mourtajez x Oudjidor de Bozouls by Dormane), owned by Omar Jorjar, trained by Elizabeth Bernard Jean-François, and ridden by Mickael Forest, finished third.

Farida P completed the race in 1:38.08 minutes, raising her win tally to 13 victories, and securing her second UAE President’s Cup title after winning the Dutch leg last year.

The race was attended by Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary General of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, Ahmed Al Mansouri, representative of the UAE Embassy in Sweden, Suhail Zbibi, Vice President of the Swedish Arabian Horse Association, and Saeed Al Muhairi, representative of the organising committee.

In his statement, Musallam Al Amri, Member of the Higher Organizing Committee, said:“We are proud of the impressive success that the UAE President’s Cup continues to achieve across European tracks. The Swedish race has been a prime example of this success and reflects the Cup’s significance among Arabian horse owners and breeders around the world.”

He added: “We commend the success of the Swedish round, the strong participation from top Arabian stables across Sweden and Europe, and the exceptional turnout. We are also proud of the widespread positive response the UAE President’s Cup continues to receive across European racecourses.”



