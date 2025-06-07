ERC launches Eid Al-Adha Sacrificial Meat Distribution Project in Hadhramaut, Yemen

AL MUKALLA, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) launched today its Eid Al-Adha Sacrificial Meat Distribution Project in Hadhramaut Governorate, Yemen, benefiting 1,368 individuals from underprivileged families and low-income households.

The distribution took place in the Al Mukalla District, in the presence of Ahmed Salem Bazroos, Director General of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour Office in Hadhramaut Coast, along with a number of representatives from the ERC.

Ahmed Bazroos affirmed that the ERC's “Eid Sacrifice Programme” is a continuation of the pioneering humanitarian role played by the United Arab Emirates through its humanitarian arm in Hadhramaut. He praised the ongoing efforts of the ERC in providing relief and essential services to the most vulnerable groups, emphasising that such initiatives help alleviate the burdens on needy families, especially during significant religious occasions.

For his part, Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Development and International Cooperation Advisor and Representative of the ERC in Hadhramaut, stated that the sacrificial meat distribution project is part of the ERC's seasonal and humanitarian programmes aimed at promoting the values of solidarity and social cohesion during Eid Al-Adha.

He highlighted that the project seeks to reach the largest possible number of beneficiary families in the governorate, contributing to bringing joy to their hearts and easing their hardship.

This initiative falls within the broader framework of humanitarian and relief projects implemented by the ERC in the governorate, aiming to improve living conditions and strengthen the values of generosity and mutual support within the community.