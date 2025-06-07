Italy's GDP to grow by 0.6% in 2025, 0.8% in 2026 - Istat

ROME, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Italy's GDP is expected to grow by 0.6% in 2025 and 0.8% in 2026 after a 0.7% increase over the previous two years, according to Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat).

"The increase in GDP over the two-year forecast period would be entirely supported by domestic demand net of inventories (+0.8 and +0.9 percentage points, respectively), while net foreign demand would contribute negatively in both years (-0.2 and -0.1 p.p.)," Istat said.

"The forecast scenario for net foreign demand assumes a reduction in the climate of uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy in the second half of 2025.

"Nevertheless, a negative impact of tariffs on global trade and international growth prospects is still assumed."