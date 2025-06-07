Israeli strikes kill 95 Palestinians in 48 hours

GAZA, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) – Palestinian medical sources stated that 95 civilians were killed, and 304 others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip during the past 48 hours.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 54,772, the majority of whom were women and children, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in October 2023. At least 125,834 others have also been injured.

This toll remains incomplete, as many victims remain trapped under rubble, inaccessible to ambulance and rescue crews.