ATHENS, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) – A 5.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday jolted the Greek Orthodox religious enclave of Mount Athos in northern Greece, the Geodynamic Institute of Athens said.

The undersea earthquake occurred shortly before 4 p.m. local time, with the epicenter located nine kilometers north-west of Karyes, the main town of the monastic community in the Halkidiki peninsula. It had a depth of just 2.5 kilometers (7.7 miles).