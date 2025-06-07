Emirates' Rulers congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season 1446

ABU DHABI, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) – Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate congratulatory messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season of 1446 AH.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages congratulating the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

