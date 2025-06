HODEIDAH, 8th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Humanitarian Action Cell (HAC), with the support of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has implemented the Eid Clothing Project for the fifth consecutive year in Yemen’s Hodeidah and Taiz governorates.

The initiative aims to provide Eid garments to 35,000 families, including the poor, the sick, orphans, and displaced persons in both regions.