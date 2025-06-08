Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Saudi Arabia on successful Hajj season

ABU DHABI, 8th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the successful completion of this year’s Hajj season.

The Council commended the tremendous efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the pilgrims.

The Council expressed its appreciation for the Kingdom’s leading role in the sustainable development of the Hajj system, its mobilisation of extensive resources, comprehensive services, and integrated facilities. These efforts are aligned with an advanced vision and innovative programmes aimed at ensuring the comfort of pilgrims, enabling them to perform their rites in peace and safety, and providing them with care and support to complete their pilgrimage with ease and reassurance.

The Muslim Council of Elders also conveyed its gratitude to the leadership, government, and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their remarkable efforts in hosting over 1.6 million pilgrims this year.

The Council commended the exceptional organisation and the mobilisation of all necessary capacities to guarantee a secure and seamless Hajj experience. It further lauded the efforts of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs in educating and guiding the pilgrims, facilitating their journey, and enabling them to perform their rites with smoothness, clarity, and ease.