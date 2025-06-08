Fujairah Charity Association distributes sacrificial meat to over 26,000 beneficiaries

FUJAIRAH, 8th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Charity Association announced that its Eid Al-Adha campaign has successfully provided Sacrificial meat, Eid clothing, and essential holiday supplies to more than 26,000 beneficiaries both within the UAE and abroad.

Yousuf Al Marshoodi, General Manager of the Association, emphasised that the slaughtering and distribution processes adhered strictly to Islamic guidelines and regulatory standards.

Al Marshoodi also noted that on the Day of Arafah, the Association distributed over 300 fruit baskets to registered low-income families, and provided Eid clothing for 272 orphans sponsored within the UAE, bringing joy to their hearts during the Eid.