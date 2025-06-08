FDF inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Social Club for senior citizens, residents at Al Shiwayb Centre

ABU DHABI, 8th June 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Foundation inaugurated the Barakat Al Dar Social Club in Al Shiwayb Centre.

The initiative aims to provide social services to senior citizens, residents and individuals approaching retirement.

The club seeks to create a safe, inclusive environment that encourages active engagement among senior citizens while ensuring their psychological, social, cultural, and physical well-being.

It also offers integrated social services to enhance their quality of life, empower them to access services through technology, and build the knowledge and skills of their families and caregivers.

Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), praised the unwavering support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, for recognising senior citizens as a vital pillar of society.

Al Kaabi noted that Her Highness is committed to empowering them to continue contributing in an environment that upholds their dignity and meets their evolving needs.

Al Kaabi added that the Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Shiwayb serves as a pioneering model of sustainable community care, offering comprehensive programmes and services that meet the diverse needs of senior citizens across health, cultural, and recreational domains. This initiative reflects the foundation’s commitment to the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which emphasises social cohesion and intergenerational solidarity, ensuring continued contributions and valuing the accumulated expertise of senior citizens.

Al Kaabi emphasised that the foundation remains dedicated to launching innovative programmes for senior citizens based on international best practices in integrated care.

Al Kaabi commended the interactive activities and awareness programmes that reflect the needs and aspirations of this demographic, enabling them to maintain a meaningful role in society through strategic partnerships that ensure the delivery of inclusive, sustainable services. These efforts aim to enhance seniors’ independence and elevate their overall quality of life.

Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, said, “The inauguration of the Barakat Al Dar Social Club at Al Shiwayb Centre reflects the noble values upheld by our wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through various initiatives and development projects. It also underscores the dedication of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, to the wellbeing of senior citizens. Her forward-looking vision focuses on empowering seniors and enhancing their quality of life by providing a safe, encouraging environment that allows them to continue giving and actively engage in society.”

Al Rumaithi emphasised that the Barakat Al Dar Club is one of the foundation’s key initiatives as part of its broader strategy to offer comprehensive and sustainable services for senior citizens. As of 14th May 2025, the Barakat Al Dar Clubs had 3,536 registered members, and a total of 85,841 individuals had participated in and benefited from club activities across Abu Dhabi.

Al Rumaithi further highlighted that the club delivers a wide range of programmes tailored to the health, psychological, and social needs of seniors. These programmes help promote their integration into society, capitalise on their experience to support future generations, and strengthen intergenerational respect and communication.

Al Rumaithi also explained that the selection of Al Shiwayb was based on a comprehensive field study that assessed the needs of senior citizens in the region and identified priority areas for development and services. The findings indicated an urgent need for a fully equipped social club that delivers tailored services to this demographic, leading the foundation to implement the project in a way that meets local needs and ensures balanced service provision across the emirate.

Wafa Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Family Development Department at FDF, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to strengthening its social role through purposeful and strategic partnerships with public and private entities. These collaborations aim to create an inclusive and sustainable environment for senior citizens and residents alike, providing programmes and services that enhance their quality of life and support their active participation in society.

Al Ali added that the Family Development Foundation had previously inaugurated Barakat Al Dar Social Clubs in Al Mirfa and Al Wathba in 2022, followed by the opening of clubs in Al Sila' and Al Ain in 2024. The most recent addition was the launch of the Ramah Club in 2025.

She affirmed the foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting senior citizens by providing a safe, empowering environment that promotes psychological and social well-being and fosters continued civic participation.