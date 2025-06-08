UAE President receives phone call from Syrian President exchanging Eid Al-Adha greetings

ABU DHABI, 8th June 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, during which they exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings.

Both leaders conveyed their warm wishes for health and happiness to all, praying that the occasion would bring blessings, peace and prosperity to their peoples and to both countries.

They also expressed their hopes for continued development and growth, and for lasting security, stability and wellbeing across the Muslim world and wider international community.

The call also touched on the close relations between the UAE and Syria and ways to strengthen cooperation in a manner that serves the interests and aspirations of both nations.