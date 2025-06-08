Aircraft safely lands at Kuwait Airport after false bomb alarm

KUWAIT, 8th June, 2025 (WAM) – A false bomb report led to the safe landing of an airline plane at Kuwait International Airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced.

"During the flight to Kuwait, a report was received stating that there was a bomb on board," Abdullah Al Rajhi, the department's official spokesperson, said, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

He noted that the report was dealt with immediately in accordance with the security procedures and protocols adopted at Kuwait International Airport.

Al Rajhi added that thanks to close coordination with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior and other relevant authorities, the plane landed safely. He confirmed that security protocols for such incidents were successfully implemented, all passengers were safely disembarked to an isolated lounge, and there were no adverse effects from the incident on board. He added that scheduled flights at Kuwait International Airport were not affected.