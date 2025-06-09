Jordan's King, Iraq's President discuss stepping up efforts to end war on Gaza

NICE, France, 8th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, during a meeting with Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid on Sunday, discussed stepping up efforts to end the war on Gaza, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid, and ending the dangerous escalations in the West Bank.

The meeting, held in Nice, France on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference that kicks off on Monday, covered ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

King Abdullah II also stressed the importance of building on the outcomes of the recent Arab Summit held in Baghdad.