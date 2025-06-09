Collective action needed to address global digital challenges: European Commission official

PARIS, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Renate Nikolay, Deputy Director-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology at the European Commission, has underlined the urgent need to reassess international cooperation frameworks and digital governance mechanisms in light of the global digital transformation.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) in Paris, Nikolay highlighted that multilateral platforms, such as Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), serve as vital forums for sharing expertise, examining diverse national models and fostering common understandings within a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

She explained that the purpose of the meeting was not to issue binding decisions or finalise official positions, but to provide an open platform for dialogue and the exchange of viewpoints among countries on the regulatory and technical issues arising from the ongoing digital revolution.

The European Commission official emphasised the significant value of such engagement, particularly at this pivotal stage of global digital transformation, where immense opportunities are closely intertwined with serious risks to societies, economies and democratic systems.

Nikolay explained that the recent surge in technological advancement, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), big data processing and the growth of the digital economy, has introduced complex regulatory and ethical challenges that demand urgent international coordination.

“No country, regardless of its strength or digital maturity, can confront these challenges in isolation,” she added. “It is essential to establish common operational principles for the use of AI, data protection, platform transparency, and to reinforce safeguards against misinformation and fake news, which undermine societal stability and public trust.”

She affirmed that multilateral dialogue remains the cornerstone for developing a fairer, more balanced global digital model that serves the interests of both developed and developing nations, and promotes equitable access to the benefits of digitalisation.

Nikolay stressed the pressing need to establish sustainable partnerships that enable developing countries to strengthen their digital infrastructure, enhance skills development, and participate more effectively in global technology value chains.

She expressed her appreciation for the constructive atmosphere of the ministerial discussions, stating that “digital progress can only be effective and inclusive when grounded in dialogue, mutual respect and shared knowledge.”

She concluded by stressing that the future of the global economy, human development and democracy is increasingly shaped by how the world manages digital transformation and the collective decisions made to guide it responsibly.

