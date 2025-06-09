Eight Palestinians martyred by Israeli occupation in Rafah

GAZA, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Eight Palestinians were shot dead on Monday morning by Israeli occupation forces while desperately waiting for food aid near the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

The victims were among a crowd of civilians waiting for food aid near the US aid distribution centre west of Rafah when Israeli forces opened fire.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 54,880 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 126,227 others injured.

