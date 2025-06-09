Ministry of Family, 'Zayed Higher Organisation' expand scope of collaboration

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family and Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) have announced a joint initiative to develop an innovative and integrated service system tailored to the needs and aspirations of People of Determination.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s strategic direction to strengthen government collaboration in delivering comprehensive services, enhancing quality of life, and promoting social inclusion for People of Determination.

The initiative includes the issuance of a single unified card, recognised at both federal and local levels, to facilitate access to various services by January 2026.

Under this collaboration, both parties commit to aligning legislations and regulations, and to the full implementation of the Unified National Disability Classification.

They also pledge to unify standards for diagnosis and assessment and to accept applications for the People of Determination card for residents of Abu Dhabi through Zayed Higher Organisation.

Additionally, joint training programmes will be coordinated, and expertise and knowledge will be exchanged to enhance the capabilities of national professionals in this field.

Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Development Sector at the Ministry of Family, emphasised that this partnership reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the role of People of Determination in the UAE community. It directly translates the vision of the wise leadership, which has consistently prioritised this group.

She said, “We see People of Determination as a cornerstone of our social fabric, fully entitled to their rights and eager to contribute meaningfully to their country’s development. This collaboration with Zayed Higher Organisation is an extension of the UAE’s approach, which has turned inclusive support from a slogan into a living reality.

"We are not merely providing services, we are building a humane and social system where difference becomes a driver for excellence and challenges a gateway to opportunities. Guided by our leadership, every effort in this path aims to affirm the role of everyone among People of Determination as an active and influential contributor to society, receiving the respect, care, and full support they deserve throughout their lives.”

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, affirmed the importance of the collaboration with the Ministry of Family, describing it as a strategic step toward improving and unifying services for People of Determination through integration that enhances access, strengthens diagnosis mechanisms, develops training programmes, and fosters institutional support.

He also highlighted the adoption of technology and digital integration to raise service efficiency and ensure the full inclusion of People of Determination.

He said, “We believe that creating an inclusive environment for People of Determination starts with effective institutional cooperation. This partnership represents an integrated model that seeks to unify efforts and deliver services that meet the aspirations of People of Determination throughout the country.”

He added that Zayed Higher Organisation’s commitment to providing equal, high-quality services reflects its vision of empowering these groups and enabling their full participation in society.

Both entities are working to enhance the protection of rights for People of Determination, unify responses to inquiries through various communication channels, and ensure the Organisation’s participation in relevant local and international events. They also commit to conducting benchmarking of systems, working hours, and needs of People of Determination, as well as exchanging the best local and global practices.

Innovative technological solutions such as data-sharing networks and the expansion of smart application use will be implemented.

The cooperation also aims to develop curricula and facilities in care and rehabilitation centres and to raise public awareness of issues related to People of Determination through joint campaigns and activities that contribute to building an inclusive and supportive environment.

Both sides will monitor the employment stability of People of Determination and provide the necessary support for their professional empowerment.

