Japan current account surplus in April rises 3.2%

TOKYO, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.26 trillion yen ($15.6 billion) in April, up 3.2 percent from a year earlier, lifted mainly by a smaller trade deficit, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

Kyodo News quoted the ministry's preliminary report as saying that the country's goods trade balance registered a deficit of 32.8 billion yen, as exports increased 4.0 percent from a year earlier to 8.77 trillion yen, while imports decreased 2.9 percent to 8.80 trillion yen.

Among other key components, primary income, which reflects how much Japan earns from overseas investments, declined 9.6 percent from a year earlier to 3.59 trillion yen.