UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides high with Pogačar, Oliveira victories in France, Slovenia

PARIS, LJUBLJANA, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG made a strong start to this week’s competitions, claiming two notable victories through Slovenian star Tadej Pogačar and Portugal’s Ivo Oliveira. The wins came in the Critérium du Dauphiné in France and the Tour of Slovenia, which concluded on Sunday.

In France, the script was well and truly ripped up on stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, with Tadej Pogačar storming to the day’s victory for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

Going against all pre-race expectations, the world champion formed a late breakaway alongside the likes of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), before winning a breathtaking sprint in Montluçon.

With the stage victory, Pogačar rides his way into the lead of the Critérium du Dauphiné. He will begin today the second stage in the yellow jersey, a feeling he will hope becomes familiar over the next couple of months.

Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 stage 1 results:

1. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 4:40:12

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) s.t

3. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) s.t

In Slovenia, Ivo Oliveira claimed a superb victory on stage 5 of the Tour of Slovenia, sprinting to the win in Novo Mesto after an unpredictable stage played out in favour of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG outfit.

The Portuguese rider surged ahead of a select group in the final metres to clinch victory from the Italian Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek) and Fernando Barcelo (Caja Rural Seguros RGA) who rounded out the podium, adding another win to his stage victory at the Giro di Abruzzo and closing the race on a high note for the Emirati squad.

The 124 km stage from Litija to Novo Mesto was animated by early breakaways, but UAE Team Emirates-XRG were eager to claim their 41st triumph of the season. Oliveira launched his sprint on the slightly uphill finishing straight and held off a late charge from his rivals to take the victory.

Stage 5 results:

1. Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 2:56:16

2. Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek) s.t

3. Fernando Barcelo (Caja-Rural – Seguros RGA) s.t