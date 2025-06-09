Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host 7th ASSELLMU conference

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has announced that it will host the 7th Scientific Conference of the Association of Environmental Law Lecturers in the Middle East and North African Universities (ASSELLMU) from 9th to 10th February 2026.

Held under the theme “Environmental Law in the Digital Age”, the conference will explore how digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies are reshaping the teaching, research, practice, and implementation of environmental law and policy in the MENA region.

This edition marks the first time the conference will take place in the UAE, providing a vital forum for educators, university instructors, researchers and practitioners with expertise in environmental law and policy, as well as computer and data science, to collaborate on strengthening legal education and advancing sustainability development.

SUAD invited scholars, practitioners and educators to submit abstracts that explore the intersection of environmental law and digital innovation, and align with one or more of the conference themes, which include: Teaching and practicing environmental law in the MENA region in the face of the digital transition; the potential of digital technologies to enhance the integration of environmental considerations into business practices; legal pathways to harness the power of digital technology for sustainability; the regulation of emerging technological risks; and the legal status and regime of environmental data.

The deadline for abstract submission is 15th July 2025. Selected authors will be notified by 15th September 2025 and invited to submit full drafts of their papers by 15th December 2025. Revised versions will be presented at the conference, and final papers may be considered for publication in a journal special issue or edited volume.

Dr. Beatriz Garcia, Associate Professor of Law, Economics, and Management, and Spokesperson for Sustainability at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, “We are incredibly proud to host the 7th ASSELLMU Conference at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, marking its first edition in the UAE. This milestone reflects our commitment to advancing sustainability-focused legal education and highlights the importance of the region’s voice in shaping global environmental discourse."

She added that this conference will serve as a platform for leading scholars, practitioners, and institutions to reimagine the future of environmental law in a way that is both locally grounded and globally informed.

