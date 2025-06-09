Ajman CP issues Emiri Decree on service fees, violations for Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation

AJMAN, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has issued Emiri Decree No. 9 of 2025 concerning service fees, violations, and fines applied by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation - Ajman.

The Emiri Decree is part of Ajman’s broader efforts to modernise the legislative environment governing the real estate sector and enhance its efficiency in line with the emirate’s economic and regulatory development.

Under the decree, the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation shall collect the determined service fees, detect and document violations, and collect the specified fines—without prejudice to any harsher penalty stipulated in any other legislation.

Any text or provision contained in any other legislation shall be revoked to the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of this Decree.

The Decree shall come into effect 60 days from its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.