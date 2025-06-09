Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses launch of ‘National Service Athlete Programme’

DUBAI, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, witnessed the launch of the ‘National Service Athlete Programme’, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Sports.

The programme is designed to support elite Emirati athletes enlisted in national service by integrating them into tailored sports programmes. It enables them to continue their training and skill development during their service period and to participate in competitions that impact their international rankings or qualifications for major global tournaments.

The launch was held at a special event organised by the Ministry of Sports in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence.

The event was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, and Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

During the event, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed met with recruits forming the programme’s first cohort.

Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed that supporting elite athletes is a national priority aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision of empowering Emiratis across all sectors, including sports, which plays a pivotal role in shaping character and enhancing the nation’s global profile by nurturing young national talent.

“Athletes are our ambassadors on the global stage. We are committed to creating an environment that enables them to thrive. The integration of national service with athletic development strengthens the physical and mental capabilities of our youth, preparing them to be future leaders and guardians of our national achievements, while instilling discipline and dedication,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said.

He added, “The launch of the ‘National Service Athlete Programme’ reflects a strong spirit of collaboration between government entities to support high-performing athletes, uncover new talent, and develop champions who will proudly represent the UAE. We believe physical readiness and competitive spirit are shared values between sports and national service. This programme lays the foundation for a long-term strategic pathway that advances our national vision.”

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi said, “This programme marks a significant step in developing national sports and supporting the physical readiness of our elite athletes during national service. It harnesses the combined strengths of both ministries to strengthen national identity and deliver on the strategic priority of building a healthy and active society.”

He added, “The programme directly contributes to the goals of the ‘National Sports Strategy 2031’, particularly in promoting physical activity among Emirati youth and enhancing their athletic and professional capabilities. It also supports the wider ambitions of ‘We the UAE 2031’ to empower our youth and ensure their ability to serve the nation with the highest-level of commitment and excellence.”

Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei said, “We are committed to channelling the potential of our youth into paths that benefit the country and enhance their overall readiness. The ‘National Service Athlete Programme’ provides an enabling training environment for elite athletes to continue advancing in their sport while fulfilling their national duty.”

He added, “This initiative also allows us to identify new talent among national service recruits and support them through a flexible system that blends military discipline with athletic excellence. The programme prepares a new generation of well-rounded individuals ready to represent the UAE at the highest levels.”

The programme marks a strategic milestone in mobilising national capabilities in service of the country. It aims to sustain and enhance the athletic performance of Emirati athletes during their service, while also enabling their participation in external competitions. Technical teams will conduct assessments and regular evaluations of selected recruits to identify emerging talent.

In addition, the programme fosters collaboration to strengthen the performance of national service recruits and help uncover their full athletic potential. The inaugural cohort includes athletes who will represent the UAE in major upcoming events, most notably the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar 2026 and the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028, as well as a range of regional and international tournaments. Participants span diverse disciplines, including fencing, equestrian, archery, athletics, and combat sports, demonstrating the UAE’s commitment to cultivating talent across the full spectrum of sports.

The programme is built on a robust framework of coordination between both ministries, covering the organisation of joint sports activities, athlete participation in tournaments, and workshops aimed at enhancing sports and fitness capabilities.

It also supports knowledge exchange, logistical assistance, and joint efforts in developing technical and administrative expertise in sports coaching and related fields.

A joint committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Defence, and other relevant stakeholders will oversee the implementation of the programme’s initiatives. The committee will meet regularly to monitor progress and ensure alignment with shared strategic goals.