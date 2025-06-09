Al Jalila Foundation receives AED10 million from CBD to support Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital

DUBAI, 9th June 2025 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, announced a generous AED10 million donation from Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) to support the construction and development of Dubai Health’s Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, Dubai’s first fully integrated and comprehensive cancer care facility.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing human health and underscores the importance of strategic collaboration between national institutions to enhance access to world-class medical services, particularly in the field of oncology.

The donation agreement was signed during an official visit to the Foundation by Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, Chairman of Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation.

Julfar and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the Foundation’s core programmes and future initiatives.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City, and Dr. Abdullah Al Khayat, CEO Emeritus of Al Jalila Children's Hospital.

Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar said, “Our support for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital reflects our deep-rooted commitment to serving the community and supporting individuals in need of advanced medical care. This partnership is aligned with the UAE’s longstanding approach to fostering philanthropy in the healthcare sector and upholding the values of compassion and community solidarity.”

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, “We thank Commercial Bank of Dubai for its generous contribution to a project that marks a major step forward in Dubai’s healthcare landscape. This partnership reflects the power of collaboration in supporting national efforts to enhance cancer care and improve patients’ lives.”

The 59,000 square metres Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital is being developed with the aid of donations received through Al Jalila Foundation, which leads Dubai Health’s giving mission.

Set to become a world-class medical institution, the hospital will be equipped with the latest diagnostic and therapeutic technologies and staffed by a highly qualified team of specialist doctors and trained nurses. It will also play a pioneering role in cancer research and education, focusing on developing innovative treatments and investing in the training of future medical and nursing professionals.

Spanning G+8 floors, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital designed with input from cancer survivors to ensure a truly patient-centered environment. The hospital was awarded Gold in the Future Healthcare Projects category by World Architecture News. Once operational, it will provide advanced, integrated cancer care to the patients.

Al Jalila Foundation continues to forge strategic partnerships with corporations, institutions, and philanthropists to ensure that advanced medical care remains accessible to those in need, while contributing to the nation's vision of a healthier society, aligned with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.