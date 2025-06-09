Sharjah Chamber, Portuguese Business Council discuss boosting private sector cooperation

SHARJAH, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has discussed with the Portuguese Business Council ways to enhance cooperation between the private sectors of both countries.

The discussions focused on strengthening the Council’s role in supporting the Portuguese business community in Sharjah, facilitating trade missions, and coordinating economic conferences and forums. The meeting also emphasized aligning the Council’s efforts with the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic objectives to foster bilateral trade and investment growth.

The meeting took place at “Bait Elowal” and was organized by the Sharjah Chamber in collaboration with the Portuguese Business Council, which operates under SCCI’s umbrella, in celebration of Portugal’s National Day.

The event was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI; and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI.

Also present were Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI; Heba Al Marzouqi, Head of the Business Councils and Joint Committees Department at SCCI; Lurdes Eusebio, Chairperson of the Portuguese Business Council in Sharjah; and Manuel Couto Miranda, Economic Advisor at the Portuguese Trade and Investment Authority, alongside members of the Council.

The meeting featured a presentation film highlighting the Portuguese Business Council’s key achievements and its collaborative milestones with the Sharjah Chamber. It showcased joint initiatives and programs that contributed to strengthening the business environment and attracted Portuguese investments to the emirate.

Both sides also discussed development plans to enhance the Council’s operational efficiency and reinforce its role as a key platform for promoting economic partnerships, boosting investment cooperation in priority sectors aligned with the goals of both business communities.

In his welcoming remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais extended his warmest congratulations to the Portuguese Business Council’s members on the occasion of Portugal’s National Day, highlighting the notable advancement in bilateral economic ties in recent years. This progress has been driven by a series of strategic agreements that laid the foundation for a new phase of advanced economic partnership.

He added that Sharjah is committed to broadening its global partnerships, particularly with high-potential markets like Portugal, citing shared opportunities in emerging sectors such as the new economy, sustainable tourism, smart agriculture, and circular and green economies.

For her part, Lurdes Eusebio stated that this gathering marks a new milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the Portuguese Business Council and the Sharjah Chamber.

She emphasised joint efforts to strengthen the footprint of Portuguese enterprises in Sharjah and broaden their commercial reach.

She pointed to the emirate’s attractive business landscape, supported by diversified investment prospects, robust infrastructure, and a range of entrepreneurial incentives.