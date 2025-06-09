Emirates' Rulers congratulate King of Jordan on Accession to Throne Day

ABU DHABI, 9th June 2025 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate congratulatory messages to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the occasion of the Accession to the Throne Day.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages congratulating the King of Jordan.