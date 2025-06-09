Sharjah Consultative Council to hold 16th session on June 12

SHARJAH, 9th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council will convene its sixteenth session on Thursday, 12th June 2025, at its headquarters in Sharjah city.

The session will be chaired by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council.

The agenda includes approving the minutes of the fifteenth session, followed by discussion of the draft law regulating judicial fees in Sharjah and the report from the Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints Committee regarding the draft law.

The session will be attended by Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Member of Sharjah Executive Council and Head of the Legal Department of Sharjah Government; Sheikh Faisal bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Judicial Council; Dr. Issa Saif bin Hanzal, Director of the Legal Department of Sharjah Government; and their deputies.