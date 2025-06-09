Mohammed bin Rashid lays foundation stone for Dubai Metro Blue Line

DUBAI, 9th June 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, a key milestone in the expansion of the city’s public transportation network.

Spanning 30 km and comprising 14 stations, the new line is set to transform mobility across nine key districts, projected to be home to over one million residents, as outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

His Highness also approved the distinctive architectural design of the iconic Emaar Properties Station, the highest metro station in the world, standing at 74 metres.

Inspired by the concept of a crossing gateway, the station was designed by the renowned American architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), one of the world’s leading design studios. The firm’s portfolio includes iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, the Olympic Tower in New York, and the Sears Tower in Chicago.

The station is designed to integrate harmoniously into the existing urban environment and embodies the vision of ‘Dubai: A Gateway to the Future’. Covering an area of approximately 11,000 square metres, the station is designed to accommodate up to 160,000 passengers per day, with the number of daily users expected to exceed 70,000 by 2040. With the completion of the Blue Line project, Dubai’s rail network will expand to a total of 131 km, comprising 78 stations and 168 trains.

Upon arriving at the venue of the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was welcomed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

At the start of the ceremony, His Highness viewed a historical gallery showcasing the dream of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum for constructing a metro line connecting Dubai districts. It included a collection of photographs from His Highness’s visits to several world capitals, as well as rare images of him using the railway network in the United Kingdom, where the idea of constructing a similar project in Dubai was conceived.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed by Al Tayer on the expansion of metro services, including the growth in ridership, station design, number of stations, and train carriages. The Dubai Metro has transported over 2.527 billion passengers from its launch on 9/9/2009 through the end of 2024. The Metro recorded a daily average of 900,000 passengers in 2024.

Ridership has grown steadily over the years, from 38.887 million in 2010 to 69 million in 2011, reflecting a growth rate of 77%. It continued to rise to over 109 million passengers in 2012, before surpassing 200 million in 2017, jumping to 260 million in 2023 and hitting 275.4 million in 2024.

According to studies, the number of Dubai Metro passengers is expected to exceed 300 million in 2026 and reach 320 million by 2031. His Highness was also briefed on the expansion of metro stations. The service began in 2009 with 10 stations, reaching 26 stations in 2010 and growing to 46 stations in 2011. By 2014, the Dubai Tram started operations, and the number of metro and tram stations soared to 56. In 2021, the launch of the Metro’s Route 2020 added seven more stations, raising the total to 64. The upcoming Blue Line will add 14 new stations to the network, which will bring the total number to 78.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was also briefed on the growth in the number of trains, which rose from 16 at the Metro’s launch in 2009 to 44 in 2010. The figure reached 79 trains by 2011 and increased to 90 with the inauguration of the Dubai Tram in 2014, further expanding to 140 by 2021. With the Blue Line coming into operation, the total number of trains will increase to 168, comprising 157 Metro trains and 11 Tram trains.

His Highness also reviewed the evolution of both the interior and exterior designs of metro stations. The exterior design of the elevated stations was inspired by the shape of a seashell, alongside the distinctive iconic architecture of Expo and Emaar Properties stations. The interior design of the stations reflects seven thematic models: Heritage, Earth, Air, Fire, and Water, in addition to unique design elements developed specifically for Expo and Emaar Properties stations.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid received a further briefing from Al Tayer on the Dubai Metro Blue Line, which links the Green Line at Creek Station, and the Red Line at Centrepoint Station. The line serves residential and academic zones, as well as key development projects, with an estimated population of one million by 2040. It also connects to the Dubai Silicon Oasis - one of the urban centres outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan - a hub for innovation and knowledge that supports the growth of the technology-driven economy and attracts skilled and creative talent.

Al Tayer stated, “The Blue Line comprises two main routes. The first runs from Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line, located in Al Jaddaf, passing through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor, before reaching International City 1, which includes an underground interchange station. The route continues towards International City 2 and 3, extending to Dubai Silicon Oasis and up to Academic City. This section spans 21 km and connects 10 stations.”

“The second route of the Blue Line starts from Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya. It passes through Mirdif and Al Warqa, concluding at International City 1 Interchange Station. This route measures 9 km in length and links four stations. The project also includes the construction of a metro depot at Al Ruwayah 3,” said Al Tayer.

His Highness watched a film highlighting the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, which links the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro and serves economic, academic, tourism, and residential areas expected to house one million people by 2040. It connects these areas with direct journeys to Dubai International Airport in just 20 minutes. It also supports the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan by extending metro services to the fifth urban centre and contributing to a 20% reduction in traffic congestion along the roads served by the Blue Line.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid paused at the imposing large-scale model of the iconic Emaar Properties Station, where he was briefed by Mattar Al Tayer on the highest metro station in the world, with a height of 74 metres. A new urban landmark, the new station complements Dubai’s iconic infrastructure and embodies the emirate’s vision to serve as a gateway to the future. It forms a striking visual presence that harmonises with the surrounding urban landscape, elevating the concept of placemaking and positioning the station as a primary destination for Blue Line users. The station also offers integrated commercial and investment opportunities.

Spanning an area of 11,000 square metres, the station is designed to handle up to 160,000 passengers, with more than 70,000 expected to use it daily once operational. It will serve the estimated 40,000 residents of Dubai Creek Harbour, in addition to visitors.

Upon arrival, passengers are greeted by a majestic architectural structure standing 74 metres tall and 38 metres wide, offering an immersive spatial experience from the moment they enter or disembark. The station’s exterior features a towering facade that harmonises with the area’s architectural identity. A central gateway allows natural light to flood down to the platform level, creating a bright and welcoming space during the day. Sunlight reflects off the stone surfaces, underscoring the station’s timeless elegance. By night, it transforms into a radiant beacon that guides travellers, with a carefully planned lighting strategy that enhances its architectural character and reaffirms its role as a gateway to Dubai’s bright future.

The interior design of the station is curated to create a sense of luxury. Towering walls rise elegantly, finished in natural textures and warm, earthy tones that strengthen the connection to the land, reflect the spirit of place, and embody the community’s resilience and cohesion. The overall architectural language creates a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for all visitors.

The material palette features premium, durable finishes such as Jura limestone and bronze metal wall panels at the platform level, complemented by robust granite flooring. At both the lobby and platform levels, glass ceiling panels allow natural light to permeate the space, enhancing the feeling of openness and elevating the overall passenger experience. The combination of natural stone and polished metal creates a balance between elegance and sophistication, giving the station a distinctive character that unites tradition with modernity.

The station’s construction materials were meticulously chosen to reflect a blend of heritage and modernity, incorporating stone, glass, and bronze, forming a symbol of Dubai’s continuous pursuit of progress. Its dynamic form and architectural scale create a distinctive visual presence. Sustainability, longevity, and resilience to operational and climatic conditions were central to the selection process, supporting the station’s ambition to meet the highest standards of environmental efficiency.

During the ceremony, it was announced that Emaar had secured the naming rights for the iconic Emaar Properties Station for ten years, starting from its official inauguration in 2029. The next phase will include announcements regarding naming rights for other stations along the Blue Line.

At the conclusion of the event, His Highness joined the team overseeing the Blue Line project for a commemorative photo. The team included RTA staff members, the contractor consortium, and project consultants.

The Blue Line consists of 14 stations, including three interchange stations at Al Jaddaf, Al Rashidiya and International City 1, as well as an iconic station in Dubai Creek Harbour. By 2040, daily ridership on the Blue Line is projected to reach 320,000 passengers. It marks the first Dubai Metro line to cross Dubai Creek on a 1,300-metre-long viaduct.

The Blue Line connects and integrates the existing red and green lines, supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, aimed at transforming Dubai into the world’s best city to live in by offering sustainable and soft mass transit solutions. These solutions are designed to facilitate the mobility of both residents and visitors, promoting well-being and enhancing Dubai's global competitiveness as a leading destination for hosting international events. Additionally, they align with the aspirations of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to create a '20-minute city.' This innovative concept ensures that more than 80% of essential services are within a 20-minute travel time for residents, fostering a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) approach.

The new line offers direct connectivity between Dubai International Airport and nine key areas, including Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City. Travel time along the route is expected to range between 10 and 25 minutes.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line features 14 stations, including three interchange stations: Creek Station at Al Jaddaf on the Green Line, Centrepoint Station at Al Rashidiya on the Red Line, and International City 1 Station on the Blue Line, in addition to the iconic station located in Dubai Creek Harbour. The line includes nine elevated stations and five underground stations.

The line has all the features of an integrated transport system, including public bus bays, taxi stands, dedicated areas for bike and electric scooter racks, and parking spaces for People of Determination.

The maximum capacity of the Dubai Metro Blue Line exceeds 850,000 passengers per day, based on the scale of the stations included within the project scope. Passenger numbers are expected to reach 200,000 per day by 2030, rising to 320,000 per day by 2040.

Dubai Metro Blue Line represents the fifth strategic public transport project, joining the ranks of the existing red and green lines of the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram and Dubai Metro Route 2020. It is one of the largest upcoming strategic transport projects.

Upon the completion of the Blue Line, Dubai's total railway network will extend from 101 km to 131 km. This includes 120 km for the Dubai Metro and 11 km for Dubai Tram. The number of metro and tram stations will increase from 64 to 78, encompassing 67 stations for the Dubai Metro and 11 stations for the Dubai Tram.

Additionally, the fleet will expand from 140 to 168 trains, including 157 for the Dubai Metro and 11 for the Dubai Tram.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line offers a range of distinctive features. In addition to the iconic Emaar Properties Station, it includes the first Dubai Metro bridge crossing Dubai Creek, stretching 1,300 metres. The line is also home to the largest underground interchange station in the network, spanning over 44,000 square metres with a projected capacity of 350,000 passengers per day. Notably, the Blue Line is the first transport project in Dubai to fully comply with green building standards, achieving Platinum Category certification.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line was meticulously planned with sustainability in mind, ensuring it connects existing and future high population densities, estimated to reach around one million residents by 2040. Key areas served by the Blue Line include Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Festival City, noted for their immense development potential, as well as International City, home to Dragon Mart and large residential complexes visited by over 200,000 residents and visitors. It also serves residential neighbourhoods like Al Rashidiya, Al Warqaa, and Mirdif. It also extends to Dubai Silicon Oasis, recognised as one of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s Urban Centres, and Academic City, which is projected to accommodate over 50,000 university students by 2029.

The construction of the Blue Line project will utilise cutting-edge international technologies in rail systems. Station designs have been planned to maximise space efficiency, thereby reducing construction, operation and maintenance costs. Additionally, these designs aim for seamless integration with various transportation modes, including public buses and taxis.

Initial studies by RTA indicate that infrastructure investment is a key driver of economic growth in cities worldwide. The Dubai Metro Blue Line project aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, offering economic, social and environmental returns. By 2040, the project is projected to yield a benefit-cost ratio of 2.60 (AED2.60 in benefits for every AED1 spent). The total anticipated benefits will exceed AED56.5 billion by 2040. These benefits include substantial savings in time and fuel, reduced accident-related fatalities, and lower carbon emissions.

The Blue Line is also expected to decrease traffic congestion on its served routes by 20% and appreciate the value of land and properties near stations by up to 25%. The Blue Line also provides a direct connection between Dubai International Airport and nine key areas situated along its route. It connects with the fifth urban centre, Dubai Silicon Oasis Centre, ensuring that all major urban centres in Dubai are seamlessly connected by metro lines.

The endorsement of the Dubai Metro Blue Line signifies a major milestone, building upon the huge success the Dubai Metro has achieved since its inauguration on 9/9/2009. The Metro has emerged as the backbone of Dubai's transportation network, becoming the preferred mode of travel for both residents and visitors. It represents nearly 60% of total usage across all public transportation modes in Dubai, which include buses, the Dubai Tram, and marine transport.

From the start of operations until the end of 2024, the Dubai Metro has transported 2.527 billion passengers. In 2024, the Metro averaged over 900,000 passengers daily. The Dubai Metro has also recorded great success in upholding the highest international safety standards and operational efficiency, boasting a 99.7% punctuality rate.

The Dubai Metro played a pivotal role in boosting Dubai's competitiveness for hosting major international events, including the hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai. This event coincided with the launch of the Dubai Metro Route 2020, a 15 km extension featuring seven new stations. It has also contributed to stimulating economic growth, boosting tourism, and appreciating the value of properties located near metro stations.

Dubai Metro maintains its global position with a current total length of 90 km. This network includes around 52 km for the Red Line, 23 km for the Green Line, and 15 km for Route 2020. The network comprises 53 stations, with 29 on the Red Line, 18 on the Green Line, and seven on Route 2020, including an interchange station. Additionally, the fleet consists of 129 trains. The facilities and services offered at the Dubai Metro stations are recognised as some of the best globally.