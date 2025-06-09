Family Development in Sharjah boosts institutional integration

SHARJAH, 9th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Family Development in Sharjah held the second coordination meeting for the Social Risk Register Project team.

The meeting was attended by Modhi Al Shamsi, Head of the Department of Family Development and Branches; Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators; along with several officials and representatives from partner institutions.

The event took place at the headquarters of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah.

This meeting aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance institutional cooperation and achieve a comprehensive, integrated approach among partners from various government bodies. It aims to coordinate joint programmes and projects focused on family protection and mitigating social risks by developing proactive policies to address these issues efficiently and effectively, based on sound scientific principles.

The meeting reviewed the Social Risk Management Project in Sharjah, outlining its objectives, foundations, methodological principles for risk management, and risk evaluation criteria. It also focused on activating social risk management mechanisms, including prevention, mitigation, and adaptation, based on modern scientific methodologies. Comparisons were drawn between the first and second editions of the social risk register.

Detailed presentations were delivered by participating entities to introduce their services, activities, and operational mechanisms for 2024, along with plans for 2025. The importance of continuously updating the social risk register data and reporting new developments was emphasised.

Modhi Al Shamsi highlighted that the project embodies the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, in strengthening social security and envisioning the future of family and community development. She praised the cooperation and active contribution of partner organisations.

Modhi Al Shamsi noted that the department’s focus on social risk management stems from its firm belief in integrated work among various governmental and community entities. This cooperation aims to monitor social issues, analyse them, and establish preventive and remedial intervention mechanisms to achieve more impactful outcomes in the coming phase, serving Sharjah’s community and enhancing the quality of life for all its members.