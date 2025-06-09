SDHR, SPSA implement business continuity programmes

SHARJAH, 9th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR), in partnership with the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA), has begun a qualitative training project to implement business continuity.

Representatives from the Sharjah government entities, institutions, and departments participated in the project.

This comes as part of the SDHR efforts to enhance the resilience of government institutions and ensure the sustainability of their vital services. The project aims to prepare national professionals capable of leading and implementing continuity plans across various entities, as part of a plan extending until 2027.

The project, titled "Business Continuity Programmes," aims to enhance the readiness of government entities in the Emirate to deal with crises and emergencies and mitigate their potential impact on vital operations. It also seeks to develop institutional capabilities to restore vital activities quickly and effectively, and to educate employees on the importance of continuity and the mechanisms for dealing with crises and sudden challenges.

The project is divided into three integrated development phases. The first phase includes preparation and awareness, which provides comprehensive concepts about business continuity management, its scientific foundations, and its impact on enhancing service sustainability.

The second phase focuses on practice and evaluation, including the implementation of simulation plans and applications. This process, along with internal audits, aims to measure readiness and address gaps.

The third phase focuses on empowerment and accreditation, focusing on preparing participants as certified practitioners and ambassadors within their organisations to activate continuity systems according to internationally recognised standards.

Programmes cover several topics, most notably: business continuity management concepts, operations management and system operation during crises, emergency, crisis, and disaster management, and the foundations of internal auditing and review.

The project is implemented through successive training programmes over three months, beginning in May and concluding in July 2025.

The programme represents a strategic step toward building certified national competencies in the field of business continuity.

Upon fulfilling its requirements, participants are granted official licences that authorise them to practise business continuity within their organisations. These licences are issued by an accredited official body affiliated with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the Business Continuity Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah and subcommittees within government departments.

This enhances the programme's credibility and provides graduates with professional accreditation that qualifies them to play an effective role in establishing a culture of institutional preparedness and effective response to emergencies and crises.