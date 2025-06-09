Ruwad records 23.9% growth in government contracts in 2024

SHARJAH, 9th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD), which is affiliated with the Sharjah Department of Economic Development, reported that its member projects had earned AED3,484,680 in government contracts across the UAE in 2024, a 23.9% increase from 2023.

Acting Director Fatima Al Ali stated that this rise underscores RUWAD members' strong position as trusted providers to federal and local government agencies. It also demonstrates a growing trust in the quality of services and goods provided by Emirati entrepreneurs, reinforcing their position in national development and public-private collaborations.

She stated that RUWAD is dedicated to increasing its members' competitiveness through focused training programmes, awareness workshops, and discussions on government procurement methods. Members are also urged to join approved supplier platforms and take part in digital tendering processes.

Al Ali also stated that the foundation works with key authorities such as the Ministry of Finance and Sharjah's Central Finance Department to foster a conducive business environment. These collaborations enable increased participation in bids and provide additional incentives and opportunities for enterprises.

In 2024, 46 RUWAD projects signed 318 contracts with 42 federal agencies. The services provided varied from hospitality and catering to facility management and office operations. Leading contracting bodies included the Sharjah Police Academy, Kalba Municipality, and the Districts Affairs Department.

By the end of 2024, the number of RUWAD members registered as suppliers with Sharjah's Central Finance Department had grown to 129, up from 14 the previous year, representing a 250% increase. This extension allows more projects to benefit from government procurement privileges.

RUWAD members also closed 22 mutual deals as part of the "Tashbeek" initiative, which aims to develop entrepreneurial relationships while also boosting collaboration and service integration.