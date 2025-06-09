SAASST welcomes University of Liverpool delegation

SHARJAH, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- As Sharjah inaugurates its Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST) hosted a delegation from the University of Liverpool, signaling a new era of international academic collaboration.

The delegation was welcomed by Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Advisor to the President of the University of Sharjah, Director of SAASST, and a member of the council’s permanent executive committee.

Prof. Al Naimiy was joined by Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and President of Sharjah Education Academy, as well as Professor Mohammed Youssef Baniyas, Higher Education Advisor at the authority.

The meeting, held at the academy’s headquarters, focused on enhancing cooperation between Sharjah’s academic institutions and the University of Liverpool. The Liverpool delegation was headed by Professor Paul Lunn, Dean of the School of Veterinary Science.

In his welcoming remarks, Professor Al Naimiy emphasised the pivotal role of the new council in fostering academic and scientific partnerships both locally and internationally.

He highlighted that this initiative aligns with Sharjah’s strategic vision for advancing higher education and research, inspired by the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and supported by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah.

Prof. Al Naimiy noted that the joint scientific meeting with Liverpool, a globally renowned institution for research and academic diversity, reflects the emirate’s commitment to building impactful international partnerships, promoting the exchange of expertise, and adopting innovative educational approaches.

The visit featured a comprehensive review of the academic programmes offered by Sharjah’s higher education institutions and explored opportunities for academic and research collaboration in fields such as medicine, engineering, social sciences, artificial intelligence, and educational technology. Discussions included the potential for faculty and student exchange programmes, as well as the launch of joint research projects addressing global challenges in these critical areas, in addition to collaboration with various industrial partners.

The Liverpool delegation toured the academy’s advanced scientific exhibits, gaining firsthand insight into cutting-edge technologies and models in space and astronomy that support both education and research. The visit also included an immersive presentation at the Sharjah Planetarium, offering an innovative and engaging educational experience in space sciences.

The meeting concluded with participants reaffirming the importance of strengthening cooperation to achieve their shared ambitions for academic and research excellence, while opening new horizons for scientific projects and academic programmes that serve both local and global communities. The University of Liverpool delegation expressed keen interest and readiness for robust collaboration with Sharjah’s higher education sector, pledging to pursue strategic initiatives and partnerships that drive scientific excellence and innovation.

Attending the meeting from the University of Sharjah were Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Prof. Rabih Halwani, Director of the Medical and Health Sciences Research Institute; Prof. Abdullah Shanableh, Director of the Research Institute of Sciences and Engineering; Prof. Faker Al Gharaibeh, Director of the Research Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences; and several faculty members. The Liverpool delegation included Prof. Josh Slater, Deputy Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, and the meeting was also attended by Dr. Rabihah Sabousi, Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Al Dhaid University.