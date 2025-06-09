World premiere gala concert by Abu Dhabi Festival, PPT unites Emirati, UK artists at Kensington Palace

ABU DHABI, 9th June 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Festival, in collaboration with the Peace and Prosperity Trust (PPT), premiered an extraordinary gala concert with Emirati and international artists at the prestigious Kensington Palace on 6th June – marking a significant milestone in the 'Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad' programme.

The special performance also highlights the festival’s mission to build cultural capacities and foster global collaboration through music.

The co-production was the culmination of an intensive three-week UK Artist Residency Programme, supported by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) in partnership with the Peace and Prosperity Trust (PPT).

During the residency, Emirati artists engaged in rigorous training, rehearsals and seminars with esteemed instructors across prestigious musical venues. The resulting performance presented a repertoire that blended Emirati traditions with global influences and underscored the vital role of cultural exchange in shaping artistic conversations and inspiring new creative forms.

At the heart of the evening was the world premiere of Ruins of Time, a powerful new composition exclusively commissioned by ADMAF from acclaimed Emirati composer Ihab Darwish, recognised for bringing the UAE’s cultural identity to global audiences through music. The programme also featured mezzo-soprano Fatima Al Hashimi performing masterpieces by Saint-Saëns, Mozart and Jule Styne; and baritone Ahmed Al Hosani presenting celebrated works by De Curtis and Bizet, alongside international musicians from the PPT.

The concert was conducted by Toby Purser, Artistic Director of the Peace and Prosperity Trust. Together, they shone a spotlight on the immense talent emerging from the UAE and its meaningful contribution to the international creative landscape.

The concert followed the success of the Abu Dhabi Festival’s pioneering 'Arts @ Embassies' cultural diplomacy initiative, held on 22 May at the UAE Embassy in London. The three exceptional Emirati artists took part in a panel discussion where they shared their artistic journeys and heartfelt reflections on heritage, identity, innovation and discovery – narratives that are helping shape the future of music.

The panel reaffirmed the power of the arts as a platform to foster dialogue, promote understanding and strengthen cultural ties between the UAE and the UK.

Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Founder of Abu Dhabi Festival, remarked that the Kensington Palace Gala Concert — held under the patronage and in the presence of HRH Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, in partnership with the Peace and Prosperity Trust — and the 'Arts @ Embassies' panel discussion, presented as part of the Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad programme, mark the beginning of a new chapter in cultural diplomacy between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

She said, “This world premiere performance by composer Ihab Darwish, mezzo-soprano Fatima Al Hashimi, and baritone Ahmed Al Hosani, reflects our vision to promote knowledge exchange, cultural dialogue, and the global presentation of Emirati artistic and musical achievements, consolidating the UAE’s position as an incubator of creativity and a destination for innovators.”

She added, "In parallel with this historic co-production, we also presented the fourth annual edition of our pioneering cultural diplomacy initiative, 'Arts @ Embassies.’ As part of the programme, we organised a panel discussion featuring the three exceptional Emirati artists, moderated by Emirati filmmaker and producer Noor Kanoo, to highlight their journeys and experiences in composition and music.”

"Culture enhances the depth and strength of diplomatic relations and adds momentum to them. The arts are the bridge that unites us, creating bonds that transcend borders. Therefore, our presentation of Emirati artists within the UK Artist Residency Programme - supported by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) in partnership with The Peace and Prosperity Trust - allows art itself to lead the way. This is one of many successful partnerships that ADMAF has established with British cultural institutions for more than two decades, built on the foundation of cooperation and the long-standing friendship shared by the UK and the UAE,” she concluded.

Rajai Khouri, Founder of the Peace and Prosperity Trust (PPT), stressed the uniqueness of the concert at Kensington Palace, noting it was the first-ever collaboration of PPT with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF).

“Not only is it the first time that Emirati artists have collaborated with PPT artists, but it also marks the world premiere of a composition by Ihab Darwish, created especially for this occasion. I was truly amazed that what started with a modest concept, a musical fusion between opera and Arabic music, has grown into a unique cultural brand, gathering its own audiences and practitioners,” he said.

He added, “In the past, the repertoire was often chosen to mirror the needs and purposes of the concerts, but tonight’s concert is a showcase for six artists, all at different stages of their careers, from a vast range of backgrounds and musical styles, and with no artistic agenda per se, except to produce music to the best of their abilities.”

“This concert comes at the end of three weeks of coaching and training which the Emirati singers underwent with renowned professional artists. It is the result of a visionary idea made possible by Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo, when she met a couple of years ago with HRH The Duke of Gloucester and me.”

Through the universal language of music, the collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and The Peace & Prosperity Trust unites their vision of promoting Emirati culture on a global stage. This partnership also plays a vital role in raising the international profile of Emirati artists, fostering their professional growth and expanding their exposure to new and diverse audiences around the world.

The Kensington Palace concert and the ‘Arts @ Embassies’ talk in the UK signal a new chapter in a long-standing journey of exchange and mutual respect between ADMAF and the United Kingdom.

Since 2007, ADMAF has initiated and supported a wide range of collaborative programmes, inspired by the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose legacy of cultural exchange continues to shape the Festival’s mission.