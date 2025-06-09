Granting Palestinians their full legitimate rights only way to stabilise region: King Abdullah

NICE, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) - His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a meeting with France President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, stressed Jordan’s readiness to strengthen ties with France across various sectors, which will contribute to enhancing stability in the Middle East. The meeting, held on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of maintaining coordination on regional issues, stepping up international efforts to reach comprehensive calm in the region, immediately reinstating the ceasefire in Gaza, and resuming the entry of humanitarian aid, according to Jordan News Agency (Petra).

His Majesty warned of the serious consequences of continued escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem, reiterating that granting Palestinians their full legitimate rights is the only way to stabilise the region.

The King expressed appreciation for France’s pivotal role in supporting efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East on the basis of the two-state solution, especially through its organisation of an international conference due to be held in New York 17-20 June, in partnership with Saudi Arabia.