Dubai Police recognised as world’s strongest police brand

DUBAI, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Police is recognised as the most reputable police force globally, according to a new study by Brand Finance. Dubai Police have been ranked the strongest police brand globally, topping the Institutional Brand Value Index issued by Brand Finance. The force received a AAA+ rating and an overall score of 9.2 out of 10 following a comprehensive comparative study conducted across 10 countries and involving feedback from more than 8,000 stakeholders and relevant entities.

The evaluation, which measured public perception across professionalism, integrity, effectiveness, fairness, and transparency, highlights Dubai Police’s strong community trust and ethical conduct. The force’s clear communication, innovative service delivery, and positive media presence contribute to its outstanding global reputation.

It also underscored the force’s contribution to strengthening the UAE’s and Dubai’s soft power, with a brand value of AED57.9 billion ($15.8 billion), out of a total national brand value of AED4.48 trillion ($1.2 trillion), according to Brand Finance’s National Brand Report.

Dubai Police outperformed leading global police forces across all 11 reputation criteria, achieving scores well above the global average in key areas such as fair treatment of all individuals (57%), commitment and integrity (60%), safety and security assurance (67%), ethical conduct (59%), professional engagement (62%), effective duty performance (64%), positive presence on social media platforms (57%), transparent and effective communication (51%), innovation in crime prevention (54%), modernity and progressive development (54%), and strong operational field presence (63%).

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, paid the deepest appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for their unwavering support and strategic guidance.

“This recognition reflects the trust placed in police institutions across the UAE and highlights Dubai Police’s commitment to public safety, wellbeing, and quality of life,” said Al Marri. “Our rise to global leadership in police branding is the outcome of visionary leadership and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. Dubai Police has evolved from traditional structures to a forward-thinking, intelligent, and sustainable policing model, integrating advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.”

Al Marri also noted several strategic initiatives that have strengthened the force’s global profile, including Smart Police Stations (SPS), the UAE SWAT Challenge, community engagement events, e-sports tournaments, and the ‘Esaad’ programme. “Dubai Police is more than a law enforcement entity; it is a strategic partner in building a secure, advanced, and sustainable society,” he added.

David Haigh, CEO & Chairman of Brand Finance, commented:“Perceptions drive behaviour. The Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index is the world's largest study of soft power perceptions, and this research is proving extremely helpful to government policymakers and destination marketing organisations, to develop their policies and campaigns.

Brand Finance used pre-existing data for Dubai’s City perceptions and UAE’s Soft Power as a baseline, based on the annual City Index and Global Soft Power Index respectively. Brand Finance then conducted bespoke market research in a similar format to the Global Soft Power Index to calculate the contribution of Dubai Police to the UAE’s and Dubai’s 2025 performance in the Index. The Brand Strength for the organisation was calculated based on a balanced scorecard of measures based on primary study amongst the public in 10 markets with over 8000 respondents in total.