SRTIP Board unveils strategy to build on phenomenal growth

SHARIAH, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) – In a high-level meeting chaired by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) in its 4th session set the stage for the next phase of growth, building on past year’s phenomenal achievements that have made it one of the region’s fastest growth technology parks.

The meeting, hosted at the headquarters of BEEAH Group, brought together industry, academic, and government stakeholders committed to reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for innovation.

Opening the session, Sheikha Bodour extended her gratitude to board members and stressed the importance of building robust partnerships across sectors. “SRTIP stands as a national model for innovation, where the synergy between research, industry, and policy continues to unlock transformative opportunities. Our shared mission is to deliver impactful outcomes in sectors that matter most to the future of our society—healthcare, mobility, sustainability, and manufacturing,” she noted.

SRTIP CEO Hussain Al Mahmoudi presented highlights of 2024, showcasing progress in major projects, business development, and further expansion. He outlined the outlook for 2025 with a renewed focus on infrastructure readiness, tenant growth, and attracting new innovation-driven enterprises.

Al Mahmoudi said, “With guidance from our board and support from our partners, SRTIP is entering an exciting phase of development—one that prioritises performance, strategic land use, and sectoral innovation. Our commitment to national goals and global competitiveness is stronger than ever.”

A detailed review of the Park’s masterplan and leasing strategies was presented by senior members of the management team. Updates were shared on the progression of Phase 1 clusters, key land allocations for the SOTI initiative, and commercial partnerships like Base39.

Sector-specific innovation efforts in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, sustainability, and mobility were spotlighted during dedicated sessions, including projections for business growth and key milestones.

A roadmap for enhancing ecosystem dynamics through deeper academic engagement with institutions such as AUS and UOS, was presented, alongside policies to attract talent and incentivise innovation.

The team also presented updates on brand visibility, digital transformation milestones, and SoiLab’s role in driving innovation through prototyping and SME engagement. Internal transformation strategies, including HR development, were discussed as enablers of operational excellence.

The board reviewed SRTIP’s financial outlook through 2027, including budget projections for 2025. Audit insights were endorsed by the board, affirming the Park’s financial and governance stability.

The meeting concluded with an open discussion on next steps, followed by a tour of the "Naseej: Threads of Hope" exhibition. With strong alignment between strategic planning and execution, SRTIP reaffirmed its role as a key driver of Sharjah’s innovation economy.