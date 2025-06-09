Dubai Police handles over 44,000 calls during Eid Al-Adha holiday

DUBAI, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Police received a total of 44,102 calls over the Eid Al-Adha holiday, as reported by the Command and Control Centre of the General Department of Operations and the Dubai Police Contact Centre (901).

Of the total, 40,808 calls were made to the emergency hotline 999, while 3,294 were received via the non-emergency number 901.

Colonel Bilal Jumaa Al Tayer, Director of the Command and Control Centre, commended the professionalism and swift responsiveness of the call centre teams. He praised their dedication to handling all queries and reports with efficiency and courtesy, reflecting Dubai Police’s commitment to ensuring community safety and satisfaction.

Colonel Al Tayer also reminded the public to reserve the emergency number 999 strictly for urgent situations. For general inquiries and non-emergencies, he urged residents to call 901.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Ibrahim, Acting Director of the Customer Happiness Centre at the General Department of Administrative Affairs, confirmed that during the holiday, the 901 service received not only phone calls but also 919 emails and 144 live chats via the Dubai Police website.

He highlighted that both the email and chat services enable residents to receive immediate assistance and clear responses to their questions and suggestions, thanks to the trained team handling the Call Centre.

