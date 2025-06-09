Sharjah Police, SFRA explore marine environment protection

SHARJAH, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) – Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, received Ali Ahmed Bu Ghazien, Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA), in a meeting that underscored both parties’ commitment to strengthening institutional coordination and unifying efforts to protect the marine environment from pollution.

The meeting aimed to establish effective partnerships that support the sustainability of natural resources and reinforce the principles of integrated, collaborative work.

Several important subjects were covered at the meeting, including response strategies for dealing with marine pollution incidents, procedures for exchanging environmental data, and future efforts aimed at protecting biodiversity and improving quality of life. These conversations are consistent with Sharjah's environmental strategy and aim to improve collaboration across entities to achieve common goals.

Major General bin Amer applauded the SFRA's continuous efforts to conserve the marine environment and its natural resources through regulatory programs and awareness initiatives. These measures greatly help to reduce marine pollution and promote ecological equilibrium.