UAE President receives Sultan of Dawoodi Bohra community

ABU DHABI, 9th June 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

His Highness welcomed Sultan Saifuddin and his accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. The two sides exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings and expressed their shared hopes for peace, prosperity and wellbeing for people across the world.

The meeting also covered a number of topics of mutual interest. Sultan Saifuddin commended His Highness’ humanitarian initiatives and his efforts to promote shared human values, dialogue and coexistence. He highlighted the importance of these efforts in building strong, inclusive and resilient communities.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and several senior officials.

