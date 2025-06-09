City Football Schools, Al Jazira Club Academy announce partnership to help develop next generation of football talent

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) – City Football Schools and Al Jazira Club Academy today announced a landmark collaboration that will see talented players in the UAE developed and helped on a professional pathway from the age of six years old.

From the start of next season, City Football Schools will deliver the coaching for the Al Jazira Club Academy foundation phase for six-to-nine-year-old.

With more than a decade of coaching in the UAE, built on the philosophy and training programme of the Manchester City Academy, City Football Schools will supply the coaches – all of whom hold a minimum UEFA B qualification, and have undergone Manchester City’s in house coach education.

They will coach and develop Al Jazira’s young players, introducing them to a structured methodology designed to create elite players, one that is used globally across all City Football Group clubs. This will be combined with the principles of a safe, creative and positive space, with player happiness and welfare at the forefront of the learning environment.

The move further demonstrates the unique and authentic player pathway in the UAE, allowing players who have demonstrated talent and aptitude for the game to flourish in a professional club and work through different age groups, with the ultimate aim of signing a professional first-team contract in the future.

For those behind this historic partnership, this not only offers the opportunity for helping produce the stars of tomorrow for Al Jazira Club, but it will also contribute to the wider development of football in the UAE.

City Football Group’s Head of Football Operations MENA, Simon Hewitt said: “This is a revolutionary partnership that will provide young players an incredible footballing opportunity for years to come. Early sports and football fundamentals are so important for a player’s development.

We will look for the best six to nine-year olds in Abu Dhabi and give them an incredible start to their football journey. Everything from coaching to facilities and wider pastoral care will be best in class with the goal of harnessing their skills and supporting them to reach the next level.”

This exciting new partnership will complement the market leading City Football Schools programme that coaches over 2,500 players, both male and female, who train with City coaches on a weekly basis across eight venues in the UAE.

“The pathway being created between City Football Schools and Al Jazira Club hasn’t been seen before in the UAE and will benefit players, the Club, and the wider football ecosystem in the country,” added Hewitt.

Scott Sellars, Sporting Director of Al Jazira Club said: “We are delighted to partner with City Football Schools on such an exciting and visionary initiative. As the Pride of Abu Dhabi, we want to be able to offer young players the opportunity to excel and go as far as possible in the world of football. We are excited that some of the players who join us next season might be those running out with not only our first team, but also the UAE national team in the future.”



