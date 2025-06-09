Abdulla Al Hamed attends London Tech Week

LONDON, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) – Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, attended the opening of London Tech Week, which began today and runs until June 13 at Olympia London.

Abdulla Al Hamed, accompanied by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, met with several officials from global technology companies. The meetings focused on ways to enhance cooperation and explore opportunities to leverage advanced technological developments in order to advance national media. The aim is to support the delivery of responsible content and enable a cutting-edge media ecosystem in the United Arab Emirates.

During the meetings, Al Hamed highlighted the upcoming Bridge Summit, which will be held in Abu Dhabi this December. The summit represents an important platform for exchanging expertise and building innovative partnerships among participating global media leaders.

Additionally, the Chairman of the National Media Office attended several sessions of London Tech Week, which addressed the latest trends and technological advancements—most notably the opportunities for deploying artificial intelligence across various sectors.

London Tech Week covers a number of critical topics, including artificial intelligence, clean technology, digital transformation, and technology applications across different industries. These are explored through panel discussions led by global experts, along with interactive workshops that provide participants the opportunity to gain new skills.