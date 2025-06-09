RAK Ruler receives Sultan of Dawoodi Bohra community

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Dr. Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin of the Dawoodi Bohra community at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The meeting discussed a number of humanitarian and social topics and highlighted the importance of supporting charitable initiatives and sustainable humanitarian projects, as well as promoting the concepts of religious tolerance and coexistence among different sects and religions.

For his part, Dr. Mufaddal Saifuddin expressed his deep gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for the warm reception. He praised the noble values upheld by Emirati society, especially in terms of tolerance and coexistence among cultures and religions, considering the United Arab Emirates a model for tolerant Islamic societies that uphold the values of love and peace.