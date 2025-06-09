ZHO, Albunduq Limited partner to empower People of Determination in environmental, community spheres

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) – As part of the renewed and ongoing strategic partnership since 2018 between the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) and Albunduq Limited, a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed to enhance efforts in environmental and community empowerment and support the organisation's agricultural and community initiatives that have a direct positive impact on People of Determination.

This enduring partnership exemplifies a successful public-private collaboration. Albunduq Limited has continued its institutional support by covering the repair costs of weather-related damage to the greenhouses at ZHO’s Agricultural Rehabilitation Unit in Abu Dhabi, as well as providing annual financial contributions for regular maintenance and participating in community responsibility initiatives.

The new MoU was signed at the company's headquarters by Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, and Ichiro Shikano, CEO of Albunduq Limited, in the presence of senior leaders from both sides.

Both parties confirmed their commitment to further strengthen strategic partnership and expand areas of cooperation in the future to serve sustainable development and foster social solidarity.

The memorandum aims to boost cooperation in implementing social responsibility programs in coordination with public and private sector entities, focusing on areas that serve People of Determination, environmental protection, and the promotion of organic farming, thereby achieving a sustainable societal impact.

Al Humaidan welcomed the renewal of the partnership with Albunduq Limited, stating that this long-standing collaboration since 2018 represents a pioneering model in supporting People of Determination. He said: “We highly appreciate Albunduq’s efforts in supporting our organization’s projects, and we believe that organized, joint work delivers tangible results that improve the quality of life for People of Determination and enhance their empowerment and integration in society.”

For his part, Shikano said: “We are proud to support the mission of the ZHO and see this collaboration as a true opportunity to strengthen our shared values of inclusion and sustainability. Supporting the greenhouses is not just an environmental contribution but also an effective way to empower People of Determination and develop their skills.”