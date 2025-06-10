Israeli airstrikes across Gaza kill 66 civilians



GAZA, June 9, 2025 (WAFA) – Sixty six Palestinian civilians were killed and others wounded on Monday evening as Israeli airstrikes continued to pound various areas across the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA), the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 54,880 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 126,227 others injured.

Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.