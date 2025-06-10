Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 12th National Defense Course

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended the graduation ceremony of the 12th National Defense Course (2024–2025) held at the National Defence College headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The event was also attended by Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, along with a number of senior officials and officers.

H.H. congratulated the graduates on their diligent efforts and effective performance throughout their academic education and field-based vocational training at the college. He praised their high capabilities and competence, reflecting their readiness to continue supporting the UAE’s path toward sustainable development, especially in the areas of national security, defense, sustainability, and innovation.

H.H. also commended the outstanding work carried out by the National Defense College, which has become a beacon and model in strategic thinking and leadership development. The college continues to supply the country with qualified national talent and prepare military and security cadres with the resources necessary to be highly prepared to face various events and challenges—thereby strengthening the country’s security and safeguarding its national achievements.

In his speech during the ceremony, Staff Brigadier Saeed Hassan Mohamed Alyammahi, Commandant of the National Defense College, emphasised the college’s pride in graduating a group of national leaders in both military and civilian sectors, who completed an intensive academic year in a strategic educational environment. This environment is designed to prepare leaders capable of understanding and analysing the national security system comprehensively, and engaging with regional and international geopolitical challenges and shifts.

He further noted that the college annually strives to enhance its academic programmes in line with national priorities, boosting the readiness of Emirati professionals to address security, geopolitical, economic, and technological challenges through the development of strategic thinking, foresight, and innovation.

This year's course was held under the theme "Year of Community," launched by the wise leadership to recognise the importance of social cohesion and national awareness in strengthening national security—a value the college integrated throughout the curriculum for this cohort, he added.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, H.H. honoured the graduates.

