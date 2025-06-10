EU sets out International Digital Strategy

BRUSSELS, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Commission and the High Representative set out a joint vision for the EU's external action for digital.

The new EU International Digital Strategy showed that the EU is a stable and reliable partner, open to digital cooperation with allies and partners.

While the EU will spare no effort to boost competitiveness in AI and other key technologies at home, it will also work with partners to support their own digital transition. The strategy reaffirms the EU’s commitment to building a rules-based global digital order, in line with its fundamental values.

The strategy aims to expand international partnerships by deepening existing digital partnerships and dialogues, establishing new ones, and fostering collaboration through a new Digital Partnership Network. In parallel, the EU will deploy an EU Tech Business Offer by combining EU private and public sector investments to support the digital transition of partner countries, incorporating components such as AI Factories, investments in secure and trusted connectivity, Digital Public Infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

Finally, it aims to strengthen global digital governance by promoting a rules-based global digital order in line with the EU’s fundamental values.