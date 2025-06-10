Over 16,000 students martyred since Israel's aggression on Gaza, West Bank

GAZA, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education stated that 16,382 students have been killed and 23,532 injured since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on 7th October 2023.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education clarified that the number of students killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression has reached more than 16,245, and 25,959 injured. In the West Bank, 137 students were martyred, 897 others were injured, and 749 were detained.

The Ministry indicated that 917 teachers and administrators were martyred, 4,347 were injured in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and more than 196 were detained in the West Bank.

It noted that 443 government schools, universities, and their affiliated buildings, as well as 91 schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), were bombed and vandalised in the Gaza Strip. Sixty university buildings were completely destroyed, and 20 educational institutions sustained severe damage.

In the West Bank, 152 schools and eight universities were raided and vandalised.