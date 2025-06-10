Sharjah Ruler appoints Director of Al Dhaid’s SNQSE

SHARJAH, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the transfer and appointment of a director for the branch of the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment (SNQSE).

The Decree stipulated that Saleh Obaid Salem Balith Al Tunaiji, Director of Al Dhaid Cultural Centre at the Department of Culture in the Emirate of Sharjah, shall be transferred to the SNQSE and appointed as Director of the SNQSE’s branch in the city of Al Dhaid, and shall serve as a member of the SNQSE’s Board of Directors.